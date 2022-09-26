Morton allowed six runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against the Phillies on Sunday. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Atlanta ended up winning in extras Sunday, preventing Morton from falling to 9-7 after the rough outing. He coughed up three runs in the first inning and was taken deep twice by Kyle Schwarber. Morton has yielded at least four runs in four of his last six outings, raising his season ERA to 4.29 through 167.2 innings. He's expected to make his final start of the regular season next week at home against the Mets.