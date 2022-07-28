Morton (5-5) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Phillies.

Morton held the Phillies scoreless through four innings but had his start spoiled in his final frame when he allowed five of the first seven batters he faced to reach base. After maintaining a 1.60 ERA and 0.77 WHIP across a five-start stretch from mid-June to early July, Morton has allowed nine earned runs across his last 16 innings -- spanning three outings. Morton owns a 4.34 ERA and 126:42 K:BB in 110 frames for the season.