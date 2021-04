Morton (0-1) took the loss Saturday as Atlanta fell 4-0 to the Phillies, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out five.

The veteran right-hander turned in a respectable performance, tossing 50 of 76 pitches for strikes, but he had no margin for error with Atlanta managing only one hit against Zack Wheeler and the Philly bullpen. Morton will try to get some revenge in a rematch against the Phillies on Friday back in Atlanta.