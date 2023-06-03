Morton (5-6) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven innings to take the loss Friday versus Arizona.

Morton pitched fairly well, but three of the six hits he allowed were doubles, two of which accounted for all of Arizona's run production. This was Morton's third straight loss, though he's now limited opponents to three runs or less in nine of his 11 starts. The 39-year-old is at a 3.62 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 72:26 K:BB through 64.2 innings on the season. Morton will look to break his skid in a home start versus the Mets next week.