Morton (5-3) yielded four runs on four hits and four walks over four innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Marlins.

Morton had allowed just one run through three innings before coughing up RBI base hits to Jon Berti and Jazz Chisholm in the fourth. He threw just 48 of 84 pitches for strikes and snapped his three-game winning streak. The veteran right-hander now owns a 4.50 ERA through 66 innings this season. Morton is projected to face the Cardinals at home next week.