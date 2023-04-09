Morton (1-1) gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks across five innings during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Padres. He struck out six.

The veteran right-hander worked around two singles and two walks to start off with two scoreless frames, but the Friars struck for three runs between the third and fourth innings. Morton has allowed 15 hits and five walks through his first two starts of the season, though he's limited the damage to three runs in each outing for a 4.35 ERA. He lines up to have a favorable matchup against the Royals next weekend.