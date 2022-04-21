Morton (1-2) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Dodgers after allowing four runs on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks over 5.1 innings.

The veteran right-hander surrendered a two-run homer to Freddie Freeman during the opening frame, and he then gave up single tallies in the fifth and sixth innings. It's the second straight loss for Morton after picking up the victory Opening Day, and he'll attempt to get back in the win column next week versus the Cubs.