Morton allowed a run on two hits and struck out eight over six innings versus the Mets on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision.

The only damage on the right-hander's line was a Jonathan Villar solo home run in the fourth inning. Morton hadn't posted a quality start since April 20. The 37-year-old has a 4.60 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 52:16 K:BB across 45 innings this season. He'll look to maintain this level of performance next week versus Boston.