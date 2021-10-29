Morton underwent successful surgery Thursday to repair his fractured right fibula and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training in February, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Morton suffered the injury during his start in Game 1 of the World Series when he was struck by a comebacker, and it's not a surprise he needed to go under the knife to address the issue. The veteran right-hander will turn 38 years old in November and had an impressive 2021 campaign in which he had a 3.34 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 216:58 K:BB over 185.2 innings.