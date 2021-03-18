Morton sat 93-95 mph with his fastball during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "In spring training last year, I don't know if I ever got [to that velocity]," Morton said afterward. "Last year, I just never got going. ... I came into [summer camp] and I didn't feel good."

The veteran right-hander didn't have his typical fastball velocity until September last year, so it's very encouraging to see that he should head into Opening Day already firing his usual heat. Morton built up to 4.1 innings Wednesday, and he has a 0.00 ERA and 7:2 K:BB through 7.1 frames this spring.