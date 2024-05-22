Morton allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out eight over five innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Tuesday.

Morton's last two starts have been against the Cubs, and they've managed to give him some control issues -- he walked seven batters over eight innings in those games. Tuesday's road outing was better than his start last Wednesday in Atlanta, but it still doesn't inspire a ton of confidence. The veteran right-hander is now at a 3.35 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 52:21 K:BB over 51 innings through nine starts this season. Morton's next start is projected to be at home versus the Nationals.