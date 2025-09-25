Braves' Charlie Morton: Will be used as opener Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morton will serve as Atlanta's opening pitcher in Sunday's game versus the Pirates, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Morton is slated to retire after the season, but first he'll be given a send-off in the final game of the regular season with the team that drafted him and where he spent five major-league seasons. Chris Sale will follow Morton in a bulk relief role Sunday.
