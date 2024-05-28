Morton (3-2) took the loss Monday against Washington, allowing eight runs on 12 hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The 40-year-old Morton allowed a career-high 12 hits in this start as the Nationals laced eight singles, three doubles and one homer. However, he also managed to generate an impressive 18 whiffs en route to his seven punchouts. Overall, the Atlanta veteran owns a 4.29 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 59:23 K:BB in 56.2 innings this season. Morton is currently slated to face Oakland at home in his next start.