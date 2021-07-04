Morton allowed four runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings versus Miami on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander was on track for a quality start before he gave up a three-run home run to Adam Duvall in the sixth inning. Atlanta rallied from behind in the bottom of the ninth to spare Morton from the loss. The 37-year-old owns a 3.91 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 107:31 K:BB across 92 innings this year. His last start before the All-Star break is expected to be a rematch in Miami during next weekend's series.