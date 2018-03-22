Braves' Chase Whitley: Likely to hit DL with staph infection
Whitley is expected to open the season the disabled list while he recovers from a staph infection that affected his heart rate as recently as last week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The infection originated from a blister that Whitley developed on his right heel in early March, prompting the Braves to shut him down in what was only expected to be a temporary measure. However, after the infection spread internally to his lymph nodes, Whitley experienced numbness in his right leg, which necessitated more urgent medical care. It seems the treatment Whitley has received is working, as he was cleared to face hitters in batting practice Wednesday. He can now focus on building up his arm after being idle for the last few weeks and should be ready to return from the DL when or shortly after the 10 days lapse.
