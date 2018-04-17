Braves' Chase Whitley: Taken off disabled list Tuesday
Whitley (heel) was activated from the DL and optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
After opening the season on the disabled list, Whitley has returned to full health. Although he was sent to Gwinnett, it's possible that he could return to the big club if the Braves need help in the bullpen. Over 41 games (57.1 innings) with the Rays last season, Whitley threw to the tune of a 4.08 ERA and 1.12 WHIP.
