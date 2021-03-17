Bradford signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The 31-year-old missed the entirety of last season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and he'll attempt a comeback with the Braves in 2021. Bradford last pitched for the Mariners in 2019 and posted a 4.86 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB over 16.2 innings. He was a solid bullpen piece for Seattle the year prior with a 3.69 ERA in 46 outings.
More News
-
Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Resumes throwing•
-
Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Heads to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Not yet throwing•
-
Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
-
Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Could resume throwing this week•