Martin (neck) was activated from the injured list Thursday.
Martin wound up missing two weeks with an esophageal constriction. Prior to landing on the shelf, the right-hander allowed one run across four innings of relief. Kyle Wright was sent to the team's alternate training site to make room on the roster for Martin.
