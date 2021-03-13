Martin does not have a timetable to make his Grapefruit League debut this spring, but he's healthy and getting regular work on the back fields for Atlanta, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports. "A guy like that, he's going to be a one-inning guy, so you can just monitor things with him (throwing simulated innings)," manager Brian Snitker said earlier this week. "He's not a tough one to put on the back fields and see. But he'll have plenty enough appearances by the time this thing's over."

Martin heads into 2021 as the top right-handed option in a bullpen that features three tough lefties in Will Smith, A.J. Minter and Tyler Matzek. Smith is still expected to open the season as the primary closer, but Martin's high-leverage role could see him pick up the occasional save along with his holds depending on who's coming to the plate for the opposition in the ninth inning. Since joining Atlanta at the trade deadline in 2019, the 34-year-old has 12 holds and one save in 39 appearances while posting a dazzling 42:4 K:BB over 35.2 innings.