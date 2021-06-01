Martin pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout to earn a hold in Monday's 5-3 win over Washington.
Martin made his first appearance since May 23, as he held been held out of action while managing vaccine side effects. The right-hander has been excellent when healthy with a 1.17 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 5:1 K:BB across 7.2 innings this season. He missed over a month with a shoulder injury, but his performance suggests he'll be in the mix for high-leverage work.
