Martin (shoulder) could return during the upcoming homestand that begins Friday in Arizona, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

This is as good as anyone could have hoped for when Martin was placed on the IL a couple weeks ago with shoulder inflammation. He has been throwing for a few days and could ramp up his activities soon. The homestand runs through April 29, and if he does return during that span, it will likely be towards the end of that final series against the Cubs.