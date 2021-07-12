Martin has been scored upon only once in his last eight appearances dating back to June 23, posting a 1.13 ERA and 6:3 K:BB over eight innings during that stretch.

The 35-year-old also picked up three of his nine holds on the year during that period. Martin has steadied the ship after a couple rough outings in mid-June, and he'll head into the second half as Atlanta's top right-handed setup option in front of closer Will Smith.