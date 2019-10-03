Braves' Chris Martin: Exits with injury
Martin left Game 1 of the NLDS against the Cardinals on Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Martin was on track to enter the game in the top of the eighth inning, but after throwing a few warmup pitches, he was walked off the field with the trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the details surrounding his injury are revealed.
