Martin left Game 1 of the NLDS against the Cardinals on Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Martin was on track to enter the game in the top of the eighth inning, but after throwing a few warmup pitches, he was walked off the field with the trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the details surrounding his injury are revealed.

