Martin (back) was traded to the Braves from the Rangers in exchange for minor-league pitcher Kolby Allard, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Martin hasn't pitched since Friday due to a bout of back stiffness, but he'll nonetheless head to the Braves for the final two months of the season. The 33-year-old has a 3.08 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 43:4 K:BB over 38 innings for the Rangers this season, and he went 4-for-5 in save chances and recorded 12 holds. Luke Jackson has been working as the closer for the Braves, though he doesn't appear to have a firm hold on the position. Martin seems likely to start out in a high-leverage role with his new team, but save chances may be infrequent, at best.