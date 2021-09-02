Martin was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Thursday.

Martin has been less effective than usual recently, as he's allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four in 3.1 innings across his last four appearances. He's apparently been dealing with an elbow injury that will force him to miss additional time. It's not yet clear whether he'll be sidelined longer than the minimum of 10 days, but left-hander Sean Newcomb was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.