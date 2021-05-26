Martin wasn't available to pitch Tuesday due to side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Manager Brian Snitker didn't sound too concerned about Martin's status following Tuesday's game but said that the right-hander wasn't available. It's not yet clear whether Martin will be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's series finale against Boston.
