Martin is expected to miss the remainder of the National League Division Series against the Cardinals after leaving Game 1 with left oblique tightness, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Martin failed to throw a pitch in the actual contest, and it doesn't look as though he'll be able to return until later in the postseason, should the Braves manage to advance. The team has yet to announce who will replace the right-hander.

