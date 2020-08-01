Martin tossed one scoreless inning as he earned the save Friday against the Mets. He allowed one run and one walk while striking out one.

Martin was called on in a surprising save opportunity Friday after the Braves scored five in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the team an 11-10 lead. The right-hander allowed two baserunners but was able to hold onto the lead to pick up his first save of the season. Although Martin could be an option for saves if the Braves' bullpen struggles or faces injuries, primary closer Mark Melancon has been effective this year and earned the save for Atlanta in the previous two games.