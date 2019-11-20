Braves' Chris Martin: Re-signs with Braves
Martin (oblique) signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Braves on Tuesday.
Martin was acquired by the Braves from the Rangers ahead of the trade deadline, and he posted a 4.08 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 37:5 K:BB across 17.2 innings after the trade. The 33-year-old went down in Game 1 of the NLDS with left oblique tightness and missed the rest of the series, but the new contract indicates the injury shouldn't impact his status entering spring training. Martin's 2.3 percent walk rate in 2019 tied with Josh Tomlin for the league lead among qualified relievers. The Braves will enter 2020 with a crowded bullpen with Mark Melancon, Will Smith, Luke Jackson and Shane Greene all potentially in the mix for high-leverage work.
