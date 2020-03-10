Martin (oblique) is listed as an available reliever for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Martin has been limited to two appearances this spring while contending with the oblique injury, but he'll get the green light to return to action after facing hitters last week without issue. The right-hander is locked into a spot in the Braves' Opening Day bullpen, though he may have to settle for more middle-relief work this season after Atlanta bolstered its relief corps with the addition of Will Smith over the winter.