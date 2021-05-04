Martin (shoulder) is expected to have a brief rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett before returning to the major-league roster, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

It remains to be seen exactly when Martin's rehab outing will come and exactly when he'll be back on the active roster, but it appears as though he's closing in on a return. The righty was expected to be in the high-leverage mix this season but made just two appearances before being shut down with shoulder inflammation, which has now kept him sidelined for a full month.