Martin (oblique) was removed from the Braves' NLDS roster Friday.

Martin left his outing in Game 1 against the Cardinals on Thursday due to left oblique tightness. Removing him from the roster means he'll be unable to return for the NLCS, should the Braves qualify, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the team for the World Series if they make it that far. Julio Teheran takes his spot in the bullpen.

