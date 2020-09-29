site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-chris-martin-will-be-available-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Chris Martin: Will be available Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Martin (groin) is expected to be ready to pitch Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Martin left Sunday's season finale with a right groin issue, but it was evidently a minor one. He allowed just two runs in 18 innings of relief this season, striking out 20 and walking just three.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read