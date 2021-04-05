Atlanta doesn't plan to send Martin in for an MRI after he experienced numbness in the fingers of his pitching hand during his appearance in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Phillies, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The club doesn't seem too concerned about Martin, who gave up a run on three hits while recording two outs before exiting the relief outing. He showed improvement upon being checked out by team trainers following his departure, and the fact that he won't be sent in for an MRI suggests he'll likely avoid a stint on the injured list. Martin should be viewed as day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus the Nationals.