Martin (shoulder) has not begun throwing and does not have a timetable for his return, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

He has been rehabbing his shoulder inflammation, but it is unclear when he will be able to start a throwing program. Will Smith hasn't necessarily been lights out as Atlanta's closer -- he is 2-for-2 on save chances but also has two losses and a 5.40 ERA through six appearances. Nobody appears ready to challenge Smith for saves at this juncture, however.