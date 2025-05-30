Sale (3-3) earned the win Thursday in the second game of a doubleheader against the Phillies, allowing two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

Sale was dominant Thursday, holding a potent Phillies offense scoreless en route to his third win this season. After a shaky start to the year, the reigning Cy Young winner's posted a 1.42 ERA with 54 strikeouts in his last seven outings (44.1 innings). Overall, Sale's ERA now sits at 3.06 with a 1.24 WHIP and 86:19 K:BB across 12 starts (67.2 innings) this season. He'll look to keep rolling his next time out, tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Diamondbacks.