Sale will not start as scheduled Tuesday against the Reds, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Atlanta and Cincinnati will play a doubleheader Wednesday to make up for Tuesday's contest, and Sale will get the nod to start Game 2, per David O'Brien of The Athletic. The 35-year-old southpaw has posted a 1.91 ERA and 0.99 WHIP alongside a 41:11 K:BB through 28.1 innings across his last five starts.