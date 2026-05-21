Sale (7-3) earned the win Wednesday against Miami, allowing one run on four hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out eight.

The All-Star southpaw found himself in peak form again Wednesday, generating 18 whiffs en route to fanning at least seven in his sixth consecutive start. Remarkably, Sale has now spun at least six frames while yielding one earned run or zero in eight of his 10 outings on the year as well. He'll take a career-best 1.89 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 72:14 K:BB over 62 innings into his next appearance, which tentatively lines up to come in Boston against the Red Sox.