Sale (3-4) was saddled with the loss Wednesday against the Diamondbacks after giving up one run on three hits and four walks in six innings. He struck out 10.

Sale was already up to 25 pitches following the opening inning, but that didn't impede him from putting together a dominant performance. It was the star left-hander's third outing with double-digit punchouts this season, and he even reached 98 mph with his fastball three times. Sale has rediscovered his form after struggling to a 6.17 ERA through his first five starts, as he's notched a 1.43 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 64:16 K:BB over his last eight, and his next outing is set to come against a Brewers team with a weak .664 OPS over 32 games since May 1.