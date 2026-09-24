Sale took a no-decision Wednesday against the Reds, striking out 10 while allowing one run on four hits and no walks in 5.2 innings.

Sale looked sharp once again in what was a tune-up start ahead of the playoffs. The southpaw fell a lone out shy of extending his streak of quality starts to 10, and he fanned double-digit hitters for the fifth time this year. He'll end the regular season with a 2.16 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 200:31 K:BB in 162.2 innings for the ninth 200-strikeout campaign of his decorated career.