Sale (2-3) earned the win Friday against the Red Sox after allowing one run on five hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out eight.

Sale fanned at least eight in his fourth straight start, delivering his third quality start in this span. The star left-hander endured a rough start to the season, which saw him post a 6.17 ERA through five outings, but he's now thrown at least five innings while surrendering two runs or fewer in each of his past five appearances. Sale will aim to further improve his 3.62 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 72:15 K:BB over 54.2 innings in his next start against the Nationals, currently projected for next week.