Sale didn't factor into the decision against the Mariners on Friday, allowing one run on four hits while striking out nine over 6.2 innings.

Sale was sharp Friday, recording his second straight quality start since returning from a two-month absence. The southpaw's only trouble came in the third inning, when he allowed a double and hit Randy Arozarena to put two runners on for the MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh, but he escaped unscathed as Raleigh popped out. From there, Sale settled in and cruised until the seventh, when he was pulled shortly after giving up a base hit that would come around to score. The performance continued the 36-year-old's strong return, as he's now looked dominant in both outings back in Atlanta's rotation.