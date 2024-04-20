Sale (2-1) earned the win Friday versus Texas, surrendering three earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven batters across seven innings.

Sale got off to a poor start Friday by allowing a leadoff home run to Marcus Semien, but he was able to pull it together quickly and keep the Rangers relatively quiet while Atlanta's offense gave him a nice lead to work with. The 35-year-old southpaw has now reached seven innings in back-to-back starts, though his ERA remains at 4.38 through 24.2 innings. He is lined up to make his next start Wednesday against the Marlins.