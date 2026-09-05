Sale (14-9) earned the win against the Phillies on Friday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings.

Both of the runs Sale gave up were to Alec Bohm, the latter of him hit an RBI double and a solo home run in the second and fourth innings, respectively. Those were the only major blemishes to Sale's outing Friday, with the veteran southpaw recording an eighth consecutive quality start -- recording at least six strikeouts in each of those outings -- and his 18 quality starts this season is tied for fifth-most in the majors. Sale is showing no signs of slowing down in his age-37 season, as he ranks second in the National League in ERA (2.10), third in both wins (14) and WHIP (1.01) and fourth in strikeouts (184) across 150 innings. He's lined up to face the Rays at home next week.