Sale (1-2) earned the win Friday against the Diamondbacks after allowing one run on five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out four.

Sale gave up just one extra-base hit, a third-inning Corbin Carroll triple that he left stranded, and he also notably escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning. Although he fanned a season-low four, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner got 11 whiffs, threw a season-high 104 pitches and yielded fewer than two runs for the first time in six starts this year. Sale now has a 5.40 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB across 28.1 innings, and he's set to face the Rockies in a tough spot at hitter-friendly Coors Field in his next projected outing.