Sale (1-1) absorbed the loss Saturday in Miami, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over seven innings. He notched seven strikeouts.
Sale was outdueled by youngster Max Meyer but still managed to go seven frames for the first time since May of last season. The five runs he permitted more than doubled his season total, and his three walks were more than he had on the year coming into the night. Sale's next outing is slated to come at home against the defending champion Rangers.
