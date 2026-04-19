Sale (4-1) earned the win against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over seven innings.

Sale surrendered a solo homer in the second inning but was otherwise dominant, throwing 73 of 101 pitches for strikes and logging six scoreless frames. Aside from a six-run clunker April 6, the veteran southpaw has yielded just three earned runs across four quality starts. He'll carry a 2.79 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB across 29 innings into a road matchup against the Nationals next week.