Sale (ribs) was charged with one run over two innings of work in his first rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Sale permitted three hits and two walks while recording a pair of strikeouts, throwing 40 pitches over his two frames. The left-hander averaged 93.9 mph with his four-seamer, which is down one mph from his season average. Sale will make at least one more rehab start but could be ready to rejoin Atlanta's rotation late next week.