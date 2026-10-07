Sale was charged with the loss in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, striking out seven and allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks.

The veteran left-hander started off with three scoreless frames but ran into trouble in the fourth, when Enrique Hernandez and Freddie Freeman each clubbed home runs to account for all three of Los Angeles' runs on the day. Through three playoff appearances this year, Sale has a 4.26 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 19:1 K:BB across 12.2 innings. If Atlanta can win Game 4 on Wednesday, Sale will presumably be available out of the bullpen for Game 5 on Friday given how he was utilized in the wild-card round.