Sale (ribs) will make his first rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Last year's NL Cy Young winner threw 30 pitches in a simulated game Thursday and is now ready to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment, which may only consist of two starts. Sale struggled out of the gate this season but was finding his form before an ill-fated dive led to the injury, posting a 0.86 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in six starts leading up to his placement on the injured list in mid-June.